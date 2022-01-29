STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre purchased 'Pegasus spyware' to commit treason: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel attacked the Centre, saying that purchasing of the illegal snooping tool 'Pegasus' is 'an act of treason'.

Published: 29th January 2022 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

RAIPUR: A day after New York Times report claimed that the Indian government bought Pegasus spyware in 2017 as part of a deal with Israel, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel attacked the Centre, saying that purchasing of the illegal snooping tool is 'an act of treason'.

CM Baghel tweeted in Hindi, "There is not a single democratic entity which has not been spied by the Modi Government. Even, they have not spared the Army. And for this, the government has spent billions of rupees for purchasing Pegasus. They are avoiding speaking the truth. This is an act of treason."

Earlier in the day, the Congress party on Saturday alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) purchased Pegasus spyware from Israel during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in July 2017 and termed it as an "act of treason."

"Brazen hijack of democracy and act of treason. Modi government purchased Pegasus in 2017 along with other military technologies as the centrepiece of a package, including weapons and intelligence gear worth roughly USD 2 bn from Israel during PM Modi's visit," said Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewalaa while addressing a press conference here in Delhi. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh CM Pegasus spyware Pegasus
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp