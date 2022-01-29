STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress to raise farm and LAC issues in session

The party decided to raise issues related to compensation for families of Covid-19 victims, rise in prices of essential commodities, state of the Indian economy and sale of Air India to Tatas.

Published: 29th January 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Congress parliamentary strategy group has agreed to take on the government on farmer issues, trouble on the border with China, unemployment, handling of Covid-19, and work with other like-minded parties during the upcoming budget session.

The meeting of the strategy group on Friday was chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi and attended by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, senior party leaders A K Antony, K C Venugopal, Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh, Jairam Ramesh, Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari.

The party decided to raise issues related to compensation for families of Covid-19 victims, rise in prices of essential commodities, state of the Indian economy and sale of Air India to Tatas. The leaders also agreed to reach out to other like-minded parties for joint parliament strategy.

“It was decided that the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and the Leader of the party in the Lok Sabha will reach out to floor leaders of other like-minded parties to agree on issues related to the common people that will be taken up in the house,” said Congress sources.

The budget session of Parliament starts on January 31 and on the first day, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both the Houses and the union budget will be presented on February 1.
It may be recalled that the Congress had played a major role in voicing protests against various stands of the government in the winter session of Parliament last year, which saw frequent disruptions and session adjournments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress China Covid 19
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp