Congress to raise farm and LAC issues in session

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress parliamentary strategy group has agreed to take on the government on farmer issues, trouble on the border with China, unemployment, handling of Covid-19, and work with other like-minded parties during the upcoming budget session.

The meeting of the strategy group on Friday was chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi and attended by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, senior party leaders A K Antony, K C Venugopal, Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh, Jairam Ramesh, Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari.

The party decided to raise issues related to compensation for families of Covid-19 victims, rise in prices of essential commodities, state of the Indian economy and sale of Air India to Tatas. The leaders also agreed to reach out to other like-minded parties for joint parliament strategy.

“It was decided that the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and the Leader of the party in the Lok Sabha will reach out to floor leaders of other like-minded parties to agree on issues related to the common people that will be taken up in the house,” said Congress sources.

The budget session of Parliament starts on January 31 and on the first day, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both the Houses and the union budget will be presented on February 1.

It may be recalled that the Congress had played a major role in voicing protests against various stands of the government in the winter session of Parliament last year, which saw frequent disruptions and session adjournments.