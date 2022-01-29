STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 third wave peak over in Maharashtra, says state Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Rajesh Tope said that the peak of the COVID third wave is over in the state as cases are reducing in cities like Mumbai, Thane which were the worst hit.

Published: 29th January 2022 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said that the peak of COVID-19 third wave is over in the state as COVID-19 cases are reducing in cities like Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar which were worst hit.

"Yes, I can say that peak of the third wave has over now because COVID-19 cases are reducing in cities like Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar where the situation was worst during the recent wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although in some parts of Maharashtra still, the cases are moving upward," Tope told ANI.

"However, in the cities like Nashik, Nagpur, Pune, Aurangabad number is still rising but there is no reason to worry even in these places because infected people are getting cured in 5 to 7 days with simple treatment and medicines," he added.

He further added that daily Covid positive numbers are going down. "We were at 47,000 per day once which has been gone down to around 25,000 per day. Simultaneously currently 92 to 96 per cent bed are vacant and less than one per cent patients is on oxygen, ICU or ventilators."

There are currently 2,70,444 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra. The cumulative recoveries stood at 72,42,649. While the cumulative deaths stood at 1,42,461.

