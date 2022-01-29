STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Daughters of two ex-CMs Harish Rawat and  BC Khanduri out to avenge defeat

Anupama Rawat and Ritu Khanduri may be in different parties but both are looking to avenge their fathers’ electoral defeat. 

Published: 29th January 2022 07:50 AM

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Anupama Rawat and Ritu Khanduri may be in different parties but both are looking to avenge their fathers’ electoral defeat. While Anupama is the national general secretary of Congress women’s wing, Ritu is the state president of the BJP’s women wing.

Anupama, the daughter of former chief minister Harish Rawat who lost in Haridwar Rural in 2017, is contesting from the same seat. “People of the constituency as well as the state have realised that not electing my father has not gone in their favour. I am contesting with the hope that people know which party and its workers are good for the welfare of the state,” said Anupama. 

Rawat had also lost in Kiccha in 2017.
BJP’s Ritu Khanduri, whose father BC Khanduri was a sitting CM who lost to the Congress in 2012, is fighting from Kotdwar.  “I am a dedicated party worker and ready to abide by the decision of the party. I will work hard and people will support me,” the Yamkeshwar MLA said.

