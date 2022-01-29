STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don't trust policemen deployed in my security, they can shoot me: Azam Khan's son Abdullah

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan's son Abdullah expressed apprehension that only the policemen deployed in his security can shoot him.

Published: 29th January 2022 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 03:42 PM

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

RAMPUR: Abdullah Azam Khan, son of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan on Friday said that he does not trust the policemen who have been deployed in his security and claimed that they can shoot him.

Abdullah, who is contesting from the Suar assembly seat in Rampur on SP's ticket, expressed apprehension that only the policemen deployed in his security can shoot him.

Speaking to reporters, the Samajwadi Party leader said, ".....BJP have officers with them. The police are with BJP, two governments are with BJP. I am alone. I have no one with me. I don't even trust the policemen who are with me. Police can shoot me...They are not deployed for my security."

Akhilesh Yadav-led SP has fielded Azam Khan, who is sitting MP from Rampur Lok Sabha seat, from Rampur constituency. At present, Azam Khan is languishing in jail after several cases were registered against him.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls for its 403-member assembly in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

