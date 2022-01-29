Enforcement Directorate starts probe in Madhya Pradesh's Shradha Saburi Chitfund scam

By IANS

BHOPAL: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started probing chitfund scam of Rs 80 crore pertaining to a Madhya Pradesh-based investment company, its directors and other persons including Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Abhishek Bhargava, the son of state Minister Gopal Bhargava.

Three persons including the youth BJP leader are the alleged accused in the case.

The ED had written to Raisen Police of Madhya Pradesh to hand over the copy of the FIR, charge sheet and other relevant documents so that they could proceed with the investigation.

Around 400 investors most of them retired officials and women were allegedly cheated to the tune of Rs 80 crore on the pretext of doubling their money. The victims are from Bhopal, Raisen, Sagar and other nearby cities.

The accused were the board members of Shradha Saburi Commodities Private limited.

"The victims approached the concerned police stations in Bhopal, Sagar, Raisen alleging that they invested in the company which had promised to double their money in a short span of time. But nothing happened and they were cheated of their hard earned money," said a source.

Vasant Upadhyay, the manager of Shradha Saburi Commodities Private Limited, too had filed an application before a Sessions Court against the board directors on the basis of which a non bailable warrant was issued against all the accused including the youth BJP leader. Later the court granted him bail. He was asked by the court to furnish a bail bond of Rs 50,000 and a fixed deposit of Rs 20 lakh.

Abhishek Bhargava had said that he was being framed and allegations against him were false. He in fact demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter. He said that he had no knowledge about the company with which he was being linked to. He even threatened to end his life by self immolating if charges against him are proven. He said that he is being targeted as he is the son of a minister.

The first arrest in the case was made in 2015. The person who incorporated Commodities was placed under arrest by Raisen Police. He was earlier running a company in the name of Real Bazar, later he set up Shradha Saburi Commodities Private Limited. As per police, he has been living in Raisen for over thirty years while originally hailing from Ghazipur of UP.

In 2016, arrest warrants were issued against three board members and in 2017, the court order was challenged before the Jabalpur High Court which allowed the move against the lower court.

Now, the ED has started probing the matter, they can summon the alleged accused to join the probe in coming weeks. The central probe agency will record their statements.