STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Enforcement Directorate starts probe in Madhya Pradesh's Shradha Saburi Chitfund scam

The ED had written to Raisen Police of Madhya Pradesh to hand over the copy of the FIR, charge sheet and other relevant documents.

Published: 29th January 2022 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

BHOPAL: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started probing chitfund scam of Rs 80 crore pertaining to a Madhya Pradesh-based investment company, its directors and other persons including Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Abhishek Bhargava, the son of state Minister Gopal Bhargava.

Three persons including the youth BJP leader are the alleged accused in the case.

The ED had written to Raisen Police of Madhya Pradesh to hand over the copy of the FIR, charge sheet and other relevant documents so that they could proceed with the investigation.

Around 400 investors most of them retired officials and women were allegedly cheated to the tune of Rs 80 crore on the pretext of doubling their money. The victims are from Bhopal, Raisen, Sagar and other nearby cities.

The accused were the board members of Shradha Saburi Commodities Private limited.

"The victims approached the concerned police stations in Bhopal, Sagar, Raisen alleging that they invested in the company which had promised to double their money in a short span of time. But nothing happened and they were cheated of their hard earned money," said a source.

Vasant Upadhyay, the manager of Shradha Saburi Commodities Private Limited, too had filed an application before a Sessions Court against the board directors on the basis of which a non bailable warrant was issued against all the accused including the youth BJP leader. Later the court granted him bail. He was asked by the court to furnish a bail bond of Rs 50,000 and a fixed deposit of Rs 20 lakh.

Abhishek Bhargava had said that he was being framed and allegations against him were false. He in fact demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter. He said that he had no knowledge about the company with which he was being linked to. He even threatened to end his life by self immolating if charges against him are proven. He said that he is being targeted as he is the son of a minister.

The first arrest in the case was made in 2015. The person who incorporated Commodities was placed under arrest by Raisen Police. He was earlier running a company in the name of Real Bazar, later he set up Shradha Saburi Commodities Private Limited. As per police, he has been living in Raisen for over thirty years while originally hailing from Ghazipur of UP.

In 2016, arrest warrants were issued against three board members and in 2017, the court order was challenged before the Jabalpur High Court which allowed the move against the lower court.

Now, the ED has started probing the matter, they can summon the alleged accused to join the probe in coming weeks. The central probe agency will record their statements.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Shradha Saburi Chitfund Shradha Saburi Chitfund Scam Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Scam
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp