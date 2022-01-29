STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Fake father, fake chacha': Congress demands apology from Madhya Pradesh minister for Facebook post

Gupta said that it is not expected from the political heirs of a man who took Rs 60 from the British as pension to respect Independence.

Published: 29th January 2022 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh higher education minister Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh higher education minister Mohan Yadav (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Saturday demanded an apology from state higher education minister Mohan Yadav for reportedly uploading a Facebook post about "country's fake father and fake chacha" not being part of the recent Republic Day parade, an apparent reference to Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

MP Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta claimed Yadav's Facebook post, which has been removed since, said," Subhash Chandra Bose and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel were there in the parade of the Republic Day. Neither the country's fake father nor the fake chacha were there...Nor the iron lady, nor the inventor of the computer were there."

"The parade had tableaux of Kashi Vishwanath and Vaishno Devi. It was a scene of Sanatan Culture. My country is truly changing and coming out from the clutches of the slaves of the Britishers, my country is truly turning Independent # Jai_Hind, Vande Mataram, Bharat Mata ki Jai," Gupta said quoting the now deleted post by Yadav.

Gupta said that it is not expected from the political heirs of a man who took Rs 60 from the British as pension to respect Independence. "Why will those people who stood witness against the great freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and dissuaded countrymen from joining Subhash Chandra Bose's army (INA) respect Independence? But we won't let them prevail. We are not going to sit quietly until RSS ideologue Yadav apologizes," Gupta said.

If Yadav does not apologize, then he must be sacked from the MP cabinet, Gupta added.

Hitting back, MP BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi said the Congress was averse to the post as it mainly has praises for Kashi Vishwanath, Vaishno Devi and Sanatan Dharma, which were against the opposition party's appeasement politics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Congress Congress Mohan Yadav Bhupendra Gupta Facebook Fake father fake chacha Republic Day parade
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp