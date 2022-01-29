First goods train chugs into Manipur 75 years after independence

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A freight train chugged into the Rani Gaidinliu Railway Station in Goinanglong of Tamenglong district, thereby putting Manipur on the country’s railway map.

“In yet another milestone, the first ever Goods Train reached Rani Gaidinliu Railway Station, Tamenglong. The improvement in railway connectivity, under the close supervision of Hon’ PM Sh @narendramodi Ji, will immensely improve the socio-economic condition of Manipur,” Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted.

He said the Modi government was committed to enhancing infrastructure, connectivity and economic prosperity of the region.

Reacting to a tweet from Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region Minister G Kishan Reddy, the PM wrote on Saturday: “Transformation of the Northeast continues. Manipur’s connectivity will be enhanced and commerce will be boosted”.

He added that the “wonderful” products from the state could now travel all over the nation.

Reddy had written it was historic that 75 years after India’s Independence, the first goods train had chugged into Manipur, two days ago.

The 111 km long and Rs 14,000-crore project from Jiribam to the state capital of Imphal was sanctioned in 2013. The railway track traverses the hill districts of Noney and Tamenglong.

There will be altogether 46 tunnels and 153 bridges. The Noney bridge (141 metres) will be the world’s tallest when construction gets completed.

The Kaimei Railway Station was renamed as the Rani Gaidinliu Railway Station to honour the legendary freedom fighter, who had revolted against the British.