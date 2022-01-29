STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

First goods train chugs into Manipur 75 years after independence

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the Modi government was committed to enhancing infrastructure, connectivity and economic prosperity of the region

Published: 29th January 2022 08:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

The train chugged into the Rani Gaidinliu Railway Station named after the legendary freedom fighter who had revolted against the British (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A freight train chugged into the Rani Gaidinliu Railway Station in Goinanglong of Tamenglong district, thereby putting Manipur on the country’s railway map.

“In yet another milestone, the first ever Goods Train reached Rani Gaidinliu Railway Station, Tamenglong. The improvement in railway connectivity, under the close supervision of Hon’ PM Sh @narendramodi Ji, will immensely improve the socio-economic condition of Manipur,” Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted.

He said the Modi government was committed to enhancing infrastructure, connectivity and economic prosperity of the region.

Reacting to a tweet from Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region Minister G Kishan Reddy, the PM wrote on Saturday: “Transformation of the Northeast continues. Manipur’s connectivity will be enhanced and commerce will be boosted”.

He added that the “wonderful” products from the state could now travel all over the nation.

Reddy had written it was historic that 75 years after India’s Independence, the first goods train had chugged into Manipur, two days ago.

The 111 km long and Rs 14,000-crore project from Jiribam to the state capital of Imphal was sanctioned in 2013. The railway track traverses the hill districts of Noney and Tamenglong.

There will be altogether 46 tunnels and 153 bridges. The Noney bridge (141 metres) will be the world’s tallest when construction gets completed.

The Kaimei Railway Station was renamed as the Rani Gaidinliu Railway Station to honour the legendary freedom fighter, who had revolted against the British.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur Rani Gaidinliu Railway Station
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp