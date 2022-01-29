STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goa polls 2022: Congress-GFP accuse Trinamool Congress of collecting data via voter awareness drive

Goa Congress general secretary Sunil Kawthankar claimed the TMC and IPAC are giving out cards to women claiming they will get money once the Mamata Banerjee-led party comes to power here.

By PTI

PANAJI: The Congress and Goa Forward Party on Saturday alleged the Trinamool Congress and poll strategy firm IPAC were collecting voter data in a "dubious manner" in the run up to the Goa Assembly polls scheduled for February 14.

Goa Congress general secretary Sunil Kawthankar and GFP general secretary (organisation) Durgadas Kamat told reporters the two parties had jointly submitted a complaint with the Chief Election Commission in New Delhi against the TMC and IPAC.

Kawthankar claimed the TMC and IPAC are giving out cards to women claiming they will get money once the Mamata Banerjee-led party comes to power here, and in the process were collecting personal details. "The TMC claims some three lakh women and over two lakh youth have enrolled for these schemes. It is not an awareness drive for their 2022 election campaign, but in fact a massive data collection drive in a dubious manner, which will be used for other purposes," he alleged.

Kamat said a complaint has been lodged with the CEC and promised the TMC and IPAC would not be allowed to carry on with this exercise.

