Government issues notification to allow retrofitting of CNG engines in BS-VI vehicles

Published: 29th January 2022 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 11:28 PM   |  A+A-

CNG

Image for representation

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Saturday issued a notification, proposing to allow the modification of vehicles by retrofitting of CNG and LPG kit and replacement of diesel engines with CNG & LPG engines for Bharat Stage (BS-VI) vehicles.

The replacement of diesel engines with CNG and LPG engines for vehicles weighing less than 3.5 tonnes, according to a statement on Saturday.

In the notification, the Union Ministry of Road Transport said, "The type approval requirements for retro fitment. CNG is an environment-friendly fuel and will reduce the emission levels of Carbon monoxide, Hydrocarbon, particulate matter and smoke, as compared to petrol and diesel engines." 

TAGS
CNG engine BS vi vehicle
