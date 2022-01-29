Government issues notification to allow retrofitting of CNG engines in BS-VI vehicles

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Saturday issued a notification, proposing to allow the modification of vehicles by retrofitting of CNG and LPG kit and replacement of diesel engines with CNG & LPG engines for Bharat Stage (BS-VI) vehicles.

The replacement of diesel engines with CNG and LPG engines for vehicles weighing less than 3.5 tonnes, according to a statement on Saturday.

In the notification, the Union Ministry of Road Transport said, "The type approval requirements for retro fitment. CNG is an environment-friendly fuel and will reduce the emission levels of Carbon monoxide, Hydrocarbon, particulate matter and smoke, as compared to petrol and diesel engines."