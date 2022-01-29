STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'I have written only what I could substantiate and prove', says Kiran Bedi in recently launched book  'Fearless governance'

“I did not want precious memories to die with me”, said Bedi said in an open letter to people of Puducherry explaining the purpose of writing the book.  

Published: 29th January 2022 09:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 09:11 PM   |  A+A-

Former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. (File Photo | EPS)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

“I have written only what I could substantiate and prove”, said Former Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi  who has captured her “precious memories of Puducherry ”as the administer of the territory between 2016 and 2021 in her  book , “Fearless Governance,” which was released recently .

“I did not want precious memories to die with me”, said Bedi said in an open letter to people of Puducherry explaining the purpose of writing the book.  

So many right things happened and thousands of several conscientious men, women and youth were associated with the changes she was making for a Prosperous Puducherry. “They needed to be remembered.  The youth and children of Puducherry, who too were integral grow up to read this history”, she said.

Thousands visited Raj Nivas as children and visitors or invitees and shared the joy of togetherness, she said . This book  will give them the sense of ownership of their most beautiful part of India and to remain vigilant and responsible for its prosperity, said Bedi.

Another reason for writing the book is  to recall all the collaborative measures  that she took,  and continued with them , such as water-rich Puducherry, Mission Green Puducherry, Swatchh Puducherry and more.  “”I know you all know much more about the region than I knew. I have written in this book  only what I could substantiate and prove. Not heard—- Only what I saw and what we did with it. I have not written anything in this which I cannot stand by evidence of any form”, she said .

This book is a work of love, respect, and fondness for the people of Puducherry. , she said adding that the Tamil version of the book  will follow soon.

Stating that the book is available in Puducherry , she wished everyone  a Prosperous Puducherry  and visit Puducherry when the Tamil version  is released.

It may be recalled that her tenure in Puducherry was marked by turf war with the then Chief minister  VNarayanasamy with both being logger heads with each other .

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kiran bedi fearless governance
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp