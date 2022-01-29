'I have written only what I could substantiate and prove', says Kiran Bedi in recently launched book  'Fearless governance'

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

“I have written only what I could substantiate and prove”, said Former Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi who has captured her “precious memories of Puducherry ”as the administer of the territory between 2016 and 2021 in her book , “Fearless Governance,” which was released recently .

“I did not want precious memories to die with me”, said Bedi said in an open letter to people of Puducherry explaining the purpose of writing the book.

So many right things happened and thousands of several conscientious men, women and youth were associated with the changes she was making for a Prosperous Puducherry. “They needed to be remembered. The youth and children of Puducherry, who too were integral grow up to read this history”, she said.

Thousands visited Raj Nivas as children and visitors or invitees and shared the joy of togetherness, she said . This book will give them the sense of ownership of their most beautiful part of India and to remain vigilant and responsible for its prosperity, said Bedi.

Another reason for writing the book is to recall all the collaborative measures that she took, and continued with them , such as water-rich Puducherry, Mission Green Puducherry, Swatchh Puducherry and more. “”I know you all know much more about the region than I knew. I have written in this book only what I could substantiate and prove. Not heard—- Only what I saw and what we did with it. I have not written anything in this which I cannot stand by evidence of any form”, she said .

This book is a work of love, respect, and fondness for the people of Puducherry. , she said adding that the Tamil version of the book will follow soon.

Stating that the book is available in Puducherry , she wished everyone a Prosperous Puducherry and visit Puducherry when the Tamil version is released.

It may be recalled that her tenure in Puducherry was marked by turf war with the then Chief minister VNarayanasamy with both being logger heads with each other .