India ready to open more pilgrim sites for Pakistan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There is an interest on both the Indian and Pakistani sides to expand the agreed list of shrines and modes of travel under the 1974 protocol for visits to religious places, said India on Friday. Under the protocol, visits to shrines have been facilitated regularly on behalf of both sides.

Commenting on India’s stand on the issue and if approvals had been given, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “As you are aware, under the 1974 Protocol between India and Pakistan, visits to religious shrines are being facilitated regularly. There is an interest on both sides to expand the agreed list of shrines and mode of travel.”

Bagchi said there is room for discussions. “India has a positive approach on this and is willing to engage the Pakistani side. You are also aware that currently, restrictions are in place on movement and gatherings in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. As the situation normalises, we expect that this time can be utilised to hold discussions under the bilateral protocol.”

Bagchi also spoke about continuing the process of providing aid to Afghanistan. “The Indian government is committed to providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan,’’ he said. India has been providing Covid vaccines, foodgrains, medicines and essential life-saving drugs to Afghanistan.

During the last few weeks, 3.6 tonnes of medical assistance, 5,00,000 doses of Covid vaccines have been provided to Afghanistan. Regarding the transport of wheat to Afghanistan, possibly through Pakistan, Bagchi said that they were in the process of procuring wheat and weighing the transportation options.