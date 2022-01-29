STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NeoCov: India to monitor deadlier Covid variant found in South Africa

The new variant has caused concern, as Chinese scientists in Wuhan, in a research paper, which is yet to be peer-reviewed, flagged concerns that the variant may mutate to harm humans.

Published: 29th January 2022 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India is keeping an eye on reports of a Chinese study on coronavirus type NeoCov, which spreads among bats in South Africa. Speaking to this newspaper, the Indian Council of Medical Research’s Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases, Dr Samiran Panda, said, “It has been reported from China. India is keeping an eye on this. It is too early to comment on how much of a real threat it poses for India or the world. Every country is keeping an eye on it,” Dr Panda said.

The new variant has caused concern, as Chinese scientists in Wuhan, the epicentre of Covid, in a research paper, which is yet to be peer-reviewed, flagged concerns that the variant may mutate to harm humans.
NeoCov is related to Middle East respiratory syndrome, first reported from Saudi Arabia in 2012 and known for its severe lethality. The World Health Organisation has also said that the NeoCov coronavirus requires further study.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can cause diseases ranging from common cold to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome. But researchers, who recently highlighted the new variant, have warned that NeoCoV could spread using a similar technique used by Covid-19-causing SARS-CoV-2 with a higher transmission rate. Some reports also say that NeoCoV is not a “new” variant and was discovered much earlier. However, not much about the new variant is known at the moment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NeoCov COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic lockdown
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp