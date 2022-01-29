STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It's complicated matter, don't think it requires media trials: Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi on Alwar rape case

Mahesh Joshi called the Alwar rape case a complicated matter in which a specially-abled girl was found lying in a distressed condition.

Published: 29th January 2022

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi on Saturday called the Alwar rape case a "complicated matter" in which a specially-abled girl was found lying in a distressed condition.

"It's a complicated matter. I don't think it requires media trials. The investigation is underway and everything will be made clear," Joshi told media persons today.

Speaking about the law and order situation of the state, he said that people can today register FIRs without any fear as criminals are afraid.

"Today people can register FIR without any fear as criminals are afraid because police are doing good work," he stated.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gulab Chand Kataria said that the party has demanded a CBI enquiry in a time-bound manner.

"We have demanded a CBI enquiry in a time-bound manner. There should be no delay in the probe and a result should be out soon... It's state government's responsibility to nab the accused," Kataria said.

Earlier on January 16, the Rajasthan government decided to hand over the Alwar rape case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Alwar case, where a specially-abled girl was found lying in a distressed condition, took a political turn on Saturday after the opposition parties started blaming the ruling Congress for suppressing the case. Earlier, the Police said that medical reports of the girl had ruled out rape.

