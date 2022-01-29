Jharkhand: Act of kindness keeps the poor warm in Dhanbad’s chilling cold

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: A unique initiative by Dhanbad youths has been helping out the poor to deal with chilling cold.

A large number of winter wears including sweaters, jackets, mufflers, inners, blankets and woolen caps are being hung on the nails of the ‘Neki ki Diwar’ (wall of goodness) built on the sidewall of KC Girls School in Jharia through attractive painting and slogans. It appeals to people to hang their clothes which are not in use but can be of great help for those who don’t have them.

‘Neki ki Diwar’ has proved to be a boon for those who are not actually beggars but going through harsh financial conditions. Their conscience doesn’t allow them to spread their hands before others. Such people come here silently in the dark or early in the morning and take woolens for themselves and their family members.

“This initiative was started after we observed that there are many people in our society who, despite poor financial conditions, are not ready to spread their hands before others as their self-respect doesn’t allow them to do so. Keeping them in mind, the initiative was started in 2017 at Children’s Park, which didn’t get a very good response,” said Akhlaque Ahmed, founder of Jharia-based social organization — Youth Concept.

“But two years back, Neki ki Diwar was shifted to the sidewall of KC Girls School, which is now getting a good response from the people,” he added.

