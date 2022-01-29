STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kishan Bharwad murder case transferred to Gujarat ATS

A Maulvi from Ahmedabad Jawrawala, who gave weapon and rounds for executing the murder, has been arrested.

Published: 29th January 2022 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Transferred

For representational purposes

By IANS

GANDHINAGAR: The Kishan Bharwad murder case probe has been transferred to the Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS), Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said here on Saturday.

"Today morning, we have shifted the Kishan Bharwad murder case from the Ahmedabad Crime Branch to the Gujarat ATS. The ATS is right now moving forward in this investigation. The Gujarat police will be updating about this at regular intervals," he said.

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has arrested Shabbiar alias Saba Chopda (resident of Malvatvada, Dhandhuka), Imtiyaz alias Imtu Pathan (resident of Kothifali, Dhandhuka) and one Maulvi regarding the case.

Shabbiar and Imtiyaz were produced before the court and sent on nine days' police remand (police custody). While Shabbir had shot at Bharwad, Imtiyaz was riding the bike.

A Maulvi from Ahmedabad Jawrawala, who gave weapon and rounds for executing the murder, has also been arrested. He will be produced in court later in the day.

It is learnt that the Maulvi in Ahmedabad had received the weapon and rounds from a person in Rajkot. The Ahmedabad Crime Branch had formed seven teams to investigate the case. As the nexuses in this case are found beyond the limits of district and even the state, the government has chosen ATS for its detailed and in-depth probe covering all aspects, the minister said.

Kishan Bharwad was shot dead on January 25 in Dhanduki by Shabbir for blasphemous video posted on social media. Kishan was, a few days ago, picked up by police after local Muslims filed complaint against him. He was later released. He had also in a video apologised for sharing a blasphemous video clip.

Several towns of Gujarat had observed bandh in last two days protesting Kishan's murder. The MoS had visited Kishan's family and assured justice in fast track manner. Kishan has left behind a 20-day-old daughter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kishan Bharwad Kishan Bharwad Murder Kishan Bharwad Murder Case Gujarat ATS Gujarat
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp