STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Law should be made against wrongful religious conversions: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said that a law should be made against religious conversions but nobody should be wrongly harassed.

Published: 29th January 2022 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

JALANDHAR: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that a law should be made against religious conversions but nobody should be wrongly harassed.

Stating that religion is a private matter, Kejriwal while addressing a public gathering in Jalandhar said, "A law should definitely be made against religious conversions but nobody should be wrongly harassed through this. Conversions done by scaring them is wrong."

The AAP national convener also said that everybody has a right to worship as per their choice.

Several states including Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have brought in laws to regulate forcible religious conversions. Several other states like Assam are also mulling similar laws.

Kejriwal also promised that if voted to power the AAP government would begin doorstep delivery service and Mohalla clinics. "We will make 16000 clinics and renovate hospitals in Punjab," promised AAP national convener. "Like Delhi, Punjab too will get all the benefits," the Delhi chief minister said.

He also announced that no new tax will be imposed in Punjab after the AAP comes to power.

Punjab will vote on February 20 while the counting of votes is set to take place on March 10. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal AAP Religious Conversions
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp