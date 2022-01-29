Maharashtra man held for killing lover of his estranged wife

By PTI

PALGHAR: A man allegedly strangulated to death the lover of his estranged wife in Vasai tehsil of Maharashtra's Palghar district, following which he was arrested early on Saturday, an official said.

The accused, Kiran Hinga, 29, killed the victim, identified as Dinesh Raote, 39, on Friday night at the latter's house, police said.

"Hinga resided in Naik Pada at Valiv in Vasai, but his wife had stopped living with him. She was in love with her neighbour, Raote, and started living with him. The accused repeatedly requested her to return home, but she refused do so. On Friday, in a fit of rage, Hinga went to the house of the victim around 9 pm and strangulated him to death," the official of Valiv police station said.

On hearing the cries, neighbours rushed to the scene and alerted the police. A team of police personnel came to the site and sent the body for post-mortem to a government hospital, he said, adding that Hinga was arrested in the wee hours of Saturday. He was booked under IPC section 302 (murder), the official said.