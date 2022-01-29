STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra Teachers' Eligibility Test scam: IAS officer Sushil Khodwekar arrested in Thane

The Pune police had said on Friday that the marks of as many as 7,800 TET-2020 candidates were allegedly manipulated in exchange of money.

Published: 29th January 2022

Maharashtra-cadre IAS officer Sushil Khodwekar

Maharashtra-cadre IAS officer Sushil Khodwekar (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

PUNE: Police have arrested an IAS officer from Thane district of Maharashtra in connection with the alleged malpractices in the results of the state-wide Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) held in 2020, an official said here on Saturday. "The bureaucrat, Sushil Khodwekar, has been arrested from Thane. He will be produced in a court today," the Pune police official said.

With this, the number of persons arrested in the case has gone up to 13, he said. The city police had said on Friday that the marks of as many as 7,800 TET-2020 candidates were allegedly manipulated in exchange of money.

Earlier, 12 persons, including Tukaram Supe, Commissioner (now suspended) of the Maharashtra State Council of Examinations (MSCE), were arrested in connection with the alleged tampering of the TET results.

Pritesh Deshmukh, director of GA Software firm, which was responsible for conducting the exam, and Abhishek Sawrikar, a consultant with the education department, are also among those arrested. Over Rs 4 crore in cash, gold ornaments and other documents related to the fixed deposits had been recovered in the case in the past, police have said.

