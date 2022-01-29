National Green Tribunal directs DM to look into Faridabad hospital violating environmental norms

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Haryana Pollution Control Board, Faridabad District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police to look into a complaint of alleged violation of environmental norms by a hospital.

The petitioner said that the grievance in the application is against the noise and dust pollution owing to the construction being carried out by Metro Hospital, Faridabad in violation of environmental norms.

Asking the authorities concerned to look into the grievance of the applicant and take remedial action in accordance with law following due process, Justice Brijesh Sethi disposed of the application.

"A copy of this order, along with a copy of the complaint, be forwarded to the State PCB, District Magistrate-Faridabad and SPFaridabad by e-mail for compliance," directed the NGT order dated January 25.