STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

National Green Tribunal directs DM to look into Faridabad hospital violating environmental norms

The NGT has directed the HPCB, Faridabad DM and Superintendent of Police to look into a complaint of alleged violation of environmental norms by a hospital.

Published: 29th January 2022 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

National Green Tribunal

National Green Tribunal (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Haryana Pollution Control Board, Faridabad District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police to look into a complaint of alleged violation of environmental norms by a hospital.

The petitioner said that the grievance in the application is against the noise and dust pollution owing to the construction being carried out by Metro Hospital, Faridabad in violation of environmental norms.

Asking the authorities concerned to look into the grievance of the applicant and take remedial action in accordance with law following due process, Justice Brijesh Sethi disposed of the application.

"A copy of this order, along with a copy of the complaint, be forwarded to the State PCB, District Magistrate-Faridabad and SPFaridabad by e-mail for compliance," directed the NGT order dated January 25.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NGT Faridabad Hospital Faridabad National Green Tribunal
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp