Police head constable shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Militants on Saturday shot dead a policeman in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Jammu & Kashmir Police head constable Ali Mohammad was fired upon by militants at around 5:35 pm near his residence at Hasanpora in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag, a police official said.

He said Mohammad was shifted to a hospital in critical condition where he succumbed. The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the assailants, the official said.