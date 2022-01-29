STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police head constable shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

Jammu & Kashmir Police head constable Ali Mohammad was fired upon by militants at around 5:35 pm near his residence at Hasanpora in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag.

Published: 29th January 2022 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Police (Photo | PTI)

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Militants on Saturday shot dead a policeman in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Jammu & Kashmir Police head constable Ali Mohammad was fired upon by militants at around 5:35 pm near his residence at Hasanpora in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag, a police official said.

He said Mohammad was shifted to a hospital in critical condition where he succumbed. The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the assailants, the official said.

