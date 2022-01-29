STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab polls: Sidhu files nomination, challenges Majithia to fight only from Amritsar (East)

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann filed his nomination papers from Dhuri

Published: 29th January 2022 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 05:34 PM

Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. (File | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday filed his nomination papers from the Amritsar (East) constituency and challenged senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia who is the brother-in-law of SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal to fight only from this constituency and not also from his traditional Majitha seat.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann filed his nomination papers from Dhuri.

After filing his nomination papers from Amritsar (East), Sidhu said, "If you have guts, and have faith in people then leave Majitha and fight from one seat here. Fight! Do you have the guts?"

Sidhu said, "They have come only to play the spoilsport but will not succeed in this 'Dharam Yudh' as they will not succeed because where there is 'Dharma' there is victory."

ALSO READ: INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu

Besides Amritsar (East) assembly constituency, Majithia is contesting from his traditional seat of Majitha where is the sitting MLA.

Majithia who filed his nomination papers yesterday from both the constituencies alleged that Sidhu, who is the sitting MLA, has not done anything for the people of his constituency. He said that facilities like roads, sewerage and quality drinking water have not been provided till now.

"Now people will ask him for his report card. He cannot befool them with some imaginary Punjab model. He has to tell them why he has failed them as their representative," alleged Majithia.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on Saturday filed his nomination papers from Dhuri. Mann's mother Harpal Kaur was also present with him at the time of nomination filing. Before leaving for nomination, Mann's mother also gave him 'Dahi-shakkar' as a good omen. Mann is currently the MP from Sangrur and also the state president of the Aam Aadmi Party.

After filling the nomination, Mann said, "People of Halqa Dhuri have always blessed and supported me. They will again shower me with the same love and support. I hope people will vote for the Aam Aadmi Party to form the AAP government in Punjab."

Mann said that in the coming days, he would present the record of his work as an MP and expenditure details so that everyone could know how much money has been spent for Dhuri out of his MP fund. Targeting his opponents, Mann said that their only job is to make accusations.

