Rahul Gandhi to launch Chhattisgarh's NYAY scheme for landless agri labourers

The eligible beneficiaries will be given Rs 6000/- annually directly into their bank account.

Published: 29th January 2022 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will launch another NYAY Yojana by the Chhattisgarh government intended to provide financial assistance for landless agricultural labourers and those who make a living from traditional occupations at Raipur on February 3.

"Rahulji has accepted the invitation of our CM Bhupesh Baghel to launch the state government's new ambitious scheme -- 'Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Bhumiheen Kisan Mazdoor Yojana'. The inauguration event will be held at Rajyotsav ground in Nava Raipur (new capital city)," said Sushil Anand Shukla, Chairman, the Congress Media Cell.

According to the state government, the new scheme will benefit over 10 lakh agricultural landless labourers and those engaged in traditional occupations. On February 3, the first instalment will be disbursed to the beneficiaries. The amount has been incorporated in the supplementary budget of the financial year 2021-2022.

"The scheme, the first of its kind, will offer 'NYAY' (economic justice) to the needy landless labourers living with financial destitution and hardship. In due course, the rural economy will get a boost," said the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The programme was initially to be held on January 26 but owing to an apparent delay in securing a confirmation regarding the visit by the former Congress president, the event has been rescheduled to February 3.

The registration process for the Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Bhumiheen Kisan Mazdoor Yojana beneficiaries was carried out from September 1 till November 30 last year.

The Congress party after coming to power in Chhattisgarh had launched the 'Rajiv Gandhi Nyay Yojana' as agricultural input subsidies to the farmers. Under this scheme, the farmers also got a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2500 on paddy procurement directly into their account.

