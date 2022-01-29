Rahul to lay foundation stone of 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' in Chhattisgarh

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Bhupesh Baghel government will set up an Amar Jawan Jyoti -- a memorial for Indian soldiers at 4th battalion of Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) at Mana camp in Raipur.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lay the foundation stone of the memorial on February 3 besides launching the new scheme -- 'Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Bhumiheen Kisan Mazdoor Yojana -- in Raipur, said Sushil Anand Shukla, Chairman, Congress Media Cell.

"The move will be an apt response to those who put out the eternal flame at India Gate's Amar Jawan Jyoti built in honour of soldiers who laid down their lives fighting for the nation. The Congress government in Chhattisgarh will revive the significance of Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial," Shukla added. The Centre's decision on shifting Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at the National War Memorial in Delhi had triggered political protest.

The former Congress president will also lay the foundation sone of 'Seva Gram' Ashram of 21st century along the lines of Wardha at new capital city -- Nava Raipur. The land area of 80 acres been earmarked for it.