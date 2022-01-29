STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Railways may review recruitment process

RJD workers block road during the Bihar bandh called in connection with railway recruitment, in Patna on Friday | PTI

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Following protests against alleged irregularities in the results of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment examinations, Indian Railways may review all existing recruitment methodologies before conducting the next round of recruitment drives.

“Violent protests reported from various parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have made the railway ministry serious about reviewing the existing methodologies used for short-listing candidates in recruitment examinations, particularly with the NTPC examination,” said an official.

It is also learnt that the railways may not conduct another mass recruitment drive until all concerns and doubts, raised by the protesting students and job aspirants are sorted out. If sources are to be believed, the railway may also review the functioning of the Railway Recruitment Board.

“Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw might have said there were no complaints against the way the NTPC examination was conducted, but fact is that the functioning of RRB has been exposed,” said an  official of the railways ministry.

A five-member committee, formed by the railway minister after the protests, has also been directed to look into the methodology, which are used by the RRB for short-listing the candidates in the examinations.
“Had the RRB acted wisely and taken grievances of disqualified candidates seriously, such an embarrassing situation could have been prevented,” said a railway source, adding that the axe may also fall sooner or later on some chairpersons of the RRB offices. 

The RRB, which functions under the Ministry of Railways, is entrusted with the task of conducting recruitment drives for various posts in the railways under Group C and D through its 21 offices spread across the country. 

