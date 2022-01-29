Ranchi Diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Ranchi corporation to install CCTVs across all wards

Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) has decided to install 1,272 CCTVs at strategic locations across 53 wards that will serve the motive of keeping tabs on anti-social elements as well as those violating civic laws. The RMC is likely to start the necessary process by April-May. Councillors have long been demanding CCTVs at major spots in their wards. Besides, it will also help in monitoring sanitation activities. These CCTV will also help RMC to spot those dumping garbage. Besides, the RMC will also keep checks on door-to-door garbage collection activities. Ranchi is under CCTV surveillance managed by the police.

IIM to assist Jharkhand for upcoming annual budget

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi will assist the Jharkhand government as a knowledge partner in drawing up the state’s annual budget more holistic and people-centric. This is the first time that IIM Ranchi has been roped in by the Jharkhand government for preparing the state’s annual budget. Subject matter experts from the institute will study the areas that require the attention of the government. It will also work with the objective of ensuring the budget has something for everyone and no section of the society feels left out. According to officials, the state government has sought suggestions from the general public for the annual budget 2022-23. IIM Ranchi will study the suggestions and collate a detailed report for the government.

Mobile vans to make kids aware of reading habit

To compensate for the loss of studies of students due to the pandemic, especially in educationally backward areas, the state education authorities have decided to roll out mobile reading vans. These mobile vans will be like mini libraries having books, magazines for students of all ages. The Jharkhand Education Project Council (JEPC) will run these mobile vans as a 100-day campaign. The focus will be to reach educationally backward areas where students have failed to connect digitally with various educational teaching programmes being run by JEPC.

Free smart phones, tabs for 21,000 students

To bridge digital divide for school students, the state government will provide mobile tablets to 21,000 students, enrolled in classes I to XII, in 136 residential schools run by SC, ST and OBC welfare department, investing Rs 26.25 crore. The department will also give SIM cards bundled with 2 GB of data per day so that classes may not be affected. All important content will be preloaded in the tablets. As per the data available with the government, over 65 per cent of students enrolled with government schools have no access to online classes. Officials claimed that only 33 per cent of 42 lakh students in the state have access to WhatsApp for online classes.

