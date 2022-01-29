STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ranchi Diary

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi will assist the Jharkhand government as a knowledge partner in drawing up the state’s annual budget more holistic and people-centric.

Published: 29th January 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

Ranchi corporation to install CCTVs across all wards
Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) has decided to install 1,272 CCTVs at strategic locations across 53 wards that will serve the motive of keeping tabs on anti-social elements as well as those violating civic laws. The RMC is likely to start the necessary process by April-May. Councillors have long been demanding CCTVs at major spots in their wards. Besides, it will also help in monitoring sanitation activities. These CCTV will also help RMC to spot those dumping garbage. Besides, the RMC will also keep checks on door-to-door garbage collection activities. Ranchi is under CCTV surveillance managed by the police.

IIM to assist Jharkhand for upcoming annual budget
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi will assist the Jharkhand government as a knowledge partner in drawing up the state’s annual budget more holistic and people-centric. This is the first time that IIM Ranchi has been roped in by the Jharkhand government for preparing the state’s annual budget. Subject matter experts from the institute will study the areas that require the attention of the government. It will also work with the objective of ensuring the budget has something for everyone and no section of the society feels left out. According to officials, the state government has sought suggestions from the general public for the annual budget 2022-23. IIM Ranchi will study the suggestions and collate a detailed report for the government.

Mobile vans to make kids aware of reading habit
To compensate for the loss of studies of students due to the pandemic, especially in educationally backward areas, the state education authorities have decided to roll out mobile reading vans. These mobile vans will be like mini libraries having books, magazines for students of all ages. The Jharkhand Education Project Council (JEPC) will run these mobile vans as a 100-day campaign. The focus will be to reach educationally backward areas where students have failed to connect digitally with various educational teaching programmes being run by JEPC. 

Free smart phones, tabs for 21,000 students
To bridge digital divide for school students, the state government will provide mobile tablets to 21,000 students, enrolled in classes I to XII, in 136 residential schools run by SC, ST and OBC welfare department, investing Rs 26.25 crore. The department will also give SIM cards bundled with 2 GB of data per day so that classes may not be affected. All important content will be preloaded in the tablets. As per the data available with the government, over 65 per cent of students enrolled with government schools have no access to online classes. Officials claimed that only 33 per cent of 42 lakh students in the state have access to WhatsApp for online classes.

Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp