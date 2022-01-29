Srinagar Police says no grenade attack in the city

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Srinagar Police on Saturday claimed no grenade attack took place in the Maharaj Bazar area of the city here earlier in the day, saying the reports of the incident were a “rumour”.

Earlier, officials had said militants hurled a grenade on security personnel at around 4.30 PM in the Maharaj Bazar area of the city, but there was no immediate report of any casualty.

“There is rumour about grenade attack in Srinagar today at maharaja bazar/Mehjooj nagar. It is clarified that no such attack has taken place,” Srinagar Police wrote on Twitter later in the evening.