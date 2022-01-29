STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar adjudged best poll official in Maharashtra's Konkan division

Nirmala Birari of Kalyan West Assembly Constituency was declared on National Voters Day the best booth level officer.

Published: 29th January 2022 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar

Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

THANE: Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar has been adjudged the best district election officer in Maharashtra's Konkan Division by the state chief election officer, as per a statement released by authorities here.

Narvekar was selected on National Voters Day, which falls in January 25, a release from the Thane district administration said. It also added that Nirmala Birari of Kalyan West Assembly Constituency was declared the best booth level officer (BLO).

As per the release, under Narvekar, Thane added 1,70,699 new voters to its rolls, while the gender ratio had gone up from 841 to 843 as on January 1 this year.

The registration of 742 transgenders as voters here was the highest for any district in Maharashtra, it added, The electoral rolls had names of 8,35,508 voters without the photos, of which 5,10,301 were deleted, it said, adding that poll programmes like SVEEP, CFC etc were implemented effectively in Thane.

TAGS
Konkan Division Rajesh Narvekar National Voters Day Thane district Thane election officer
Comments

