TMC releases election manifesto for Goa, promises to uphold state's right on Mahadayi waters

Naushad Bijapur By

BELAGAVI: A 10-point election manifesto released by TMC ahead of February 14 election in Goa on Saturday encompasses a comprehensive agenda which the Mamata Bannerjee's party claims will be able to usher in a new dawn in Goa.

Besides focusing on various sectors to guide the coastal state in the path of development, the TMC's manifesto promises to uphold Goa's rights on the controversial Mahadayi river waters besides the termination of the three linear projects through Mollem.

Karnataka and Goa are involved in a bitter tussle over Mahadayi river project for a long time. While Karnataka is fighting a legal and political battle to divert a large quantity of water from Goa's Mahadayi river into Karnataka, the Goan government on the other hand is fighting against the release of Mahadayi water out of Goa.

Some of the key highlights of TMC manifesto are giving boost to Goa’s GDP size to 1.8 lakh crores (from 0.71 lakh crores), with an annual per capita income of more than 11 lakhs; 200,000 new jobs to be created with 80% reservation for Goans and 10,000 vacancies in the government sector to be filled in 3 years.

A direct benefit transfer of Rs 5000 per month to a woman of every household under Griha Laxmi, besides a collateral-free loan for Goan youth of upto Rs 20 lakhs at a 4% interest rate under Yuva Shakti and a provision for unemployment insurance for upto 6 months a year for Goan youth.

Double the budgetary spending on Health and Education, increased to 2.75% and 6% of the budget respectively. Alongside two new medical colleges, upgraded facilities at government school and a Universal Health Card and road accident treatment cover for every Goan household, according to the manifesto.

The manifesto promises 33% reservation for Goan women in all jobs including the private sector, 50% reservation for women in all local bodies, two fast-track courts (one in each district) to address crimes against women and children, and an SOS Suraksha mobile app for women’s safety.

Title and ownership rights of land under possession to all Goan families residing in the state since before 1976 and 50,000 subsidised homes to homeless families (under Mhaje Ghar, Maalki Hakk Scheme), as well as a provision for a loan of upto Rs 10 lakhs at subsidized rates to revamp old Goan homes.

Instituting environmentally sustainable mining practices (within 250 days of TMC forming the government) with an 80% reservation for Goans in extraction contracts and mining jobs. Alongside, all income generated through the Goa Mineral Corporation to be utilised to fund welfare schemes in the state.