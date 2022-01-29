STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh polls 2022: BJP youth wing office-bearer shot by motorcycle-borne assailants in Etawah

Amit Barua (26), divisional-level president of Ekdil unit of the BJP Yuva Morcha, was standing near his vehicle under an overbridge along with some locals when he was fired at.

Published: 29th January 2022 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Gun Firing, shooting, shot

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

ETAWAH (UTTAR PRADESH): A divisional-level office-bearer of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, BJP's youth wing, was seriously injured after being shot at by motorcycle-borne assailants in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Friends Colony police station area on Friday evening, they said.

Etawah SSP Jai Prakash Singh said that Amit Barua (26), divisional-level president of Ekdil unit of the BJP Yuva Morcha, was standing near his vehicle under an overbridge along with some locals when he was fired at and seriously injured.

Police rushed him to the district hospital from where he was referred to Medical College Saifai, the SSP said, adding that the attackers would be identified and arrested soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Etawah BJP BJP youth wing BJ Yuva Morcha Etawah shooting Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Polls Uttar Pradesh Elections Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022 Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp