Uttar Pradesh polls: Plaint against Samajwadi Party MLA Roshan Lal Verma for hiding criminal cases

The complaint has been filed by a woman named Sarita Yadav, who has claimed for years that she is wife of Verma's deceased son, Vinod Verma.

Published: 29th January 2022 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

Tilhar Samajwadi Party candidate Roshan Lal Verma

Tilhar Samajwadi Party candidate Roshan Lal Verma (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: A complaint has been filed against Tilhar SP candidate Roshan Lal Verma for hiding criminal cases against him in his election affidavit, an election official said on Saturday. The complaint has been filed by a woman named Sarita Yadav, who has claimed for years that she is wife of Verma's deceased son, Vinod Verma.

Yadav told reporters here that Verma has 14 criminal cases against him and not three as he mentioned in his affidavit. Verma has maintained that only three cases are pending against him, and the rest of the cases were dismissed by the police.

The woman has raised objections about Verma educational qualifications too. Himanshu Upadhyay, election officer, Tilhar, confirmed to PTI that a complaint has been received from Sarita Yadav and another person Devvrata against Roshan Lal Verma.

Verma, the sitting MLA from Tilhar, had crossed over to Samajwadi Party from the BJP, following the exit of former UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya. Verma's son had died in 2019. In 2012, Sarita Yadav had accused Roshan Lal Verma of raping her.

"She is making false claims, and she has no proof of it. She is hatching a conspiracy to malign our image. She is in the fray, but this will not make any difference to my image," Verma told PTI.

