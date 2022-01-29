STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh was taken over by mafias under rule of SP, BSP: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that those who did politics on the basis of religion and caste exercised their dominance.

Published: 29th January 2022 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Slamming the Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that under the rule of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, Uttar Pradesh was taken over by the mafias.

Shah said that those who did politics on the basis of religion and caste exercised their dominance here.

"Under the rule of SP and BSP, Uttar Pradesh was taken over by the mafia. Those who did politics on the basis of religion and caste were dominated here. After the formation of Yogi Adityanath ji's government here in 2017, all the goons went out of the border of Uttar Pradesh," he said while addressing an effective voter interaction programme in Muzaffarnagar.

Thanking the people of Muzaffarnagar for supporting the BJP previously, Shah said, "It is Muzaffarnagar that has laid the foundation of BJP's massive victory in Uttar Pradesh in 2014, 2017 and 2019. It is from here that a wave rises which goes up to Kashi and clears the dust of our adversaries."

"When I became BJP in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, there were riots here in the very beginning. At that time, the accused had become victims and those who were victims were made accused. I have not forgotten the pain of those riots," he said.

Shah expressed confidence in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging victorious in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls for its 403-member assembly in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Uttar Pradesh BSP Samajwadi Party Uttar Pradesh Polls Uttar Pradesh Elections Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022 Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp