STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

‘We’re sons of farmers, pact  IS rock solid’

In Muzaffarnagar, Akhilesh claimed that his alliance with Jayant should be known as the ‘sons of two farmers’.

Published: 29th January 2022 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary and SP’s Akhilesh Yadav present a united show (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Hitting the battleground in western UP, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav asserted on Friday that his alliance with Rashtriya Lok Dal was ‘rock solid’ following the BJP’s overture to his RLD counterpart Jayant Chaudhary.

Flanked by Jayant, Akhilesh asserted that the alliance was very much together. “I want to convey to all those who had some misconception that we are together and our alliance is stronger,” he said to a query over the feeler from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Jayant two days ago.

“One can understand their desperation. Look at their situation. They are inviting Jayant in the middle of elections,” Akhilesh said, mocking at Shah’s observation that the RLD chief was in a wrong family. Jayant has already ruled out any possibility of a post-poll alliance with the BJP. While rejecting the BJP’s offer, he said that instead of inviting him, the BJP should think of helping those 700 farmer families who lost their kin during the year-long agitation.

Western UP’s 58 seats, including Muzaffarnagar, will go to polls in the first phase on February 10. The BJP is trying hard to hold the Jat vote given that the community supported it overwhelmingly since the 2014 general elections. It realises the anger among the Jat farmers over the contentious farm laws and the consequent unrest despite the Centre repealing the acts in November last year.

In Muzaffarnagar, Akhilesh claimed that his alliance with Jayant should be known as the ‘sons of two farmers’. He was responding to a query over the analogy with his alliance with Rahul Gandhi in 2017 and they way it was known as ‘UP ke ladke’ (boys of UP).

The SP chief, meanwhile, reiterated his promises including 300 units of free electricity to all, free electricity to farmers for irrigation, MSP for every crop, payment of arrears to cane growers in 15 days, a corpus fund for making the payments of cane growers, interest-free loans, insurance and restoration of old pension scheme. He also promised to continue the distribution of free laptop to students like in his previous rule. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav UP Jayant Chaudhary Muzaffarnagar
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp