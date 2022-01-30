After farm reforms, now Yogi invokes 'blood of Karsevaks' to attack Akhilesh

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party's red caps are painted in the blood of victims of Muzaffarnagar riots and 'karsewaks' shot dead in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said.

Attacking the SP in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adityanath, have been repeatedly targeting the party's red cap.

"The red cap of the Samajwadi Party is painted in the blood of victims of Muzaffarnagar riots and karsewaks who were shot in Ayodhya," Adityanath said while speaking at an event organised by a channel on Saturday evening.

Addressing a rally in Gorakhpur in December last year, Modi had targeted the SP, saying those in red caps were a "red alert" and "sign of danger" for the state, while Adityanath had in February last year, said every child sees those wearing red caps as "goons".

The chief minister said his government has been working to protect the masses and instil a sense of safety among them while ensuring that "criminals feel scared" and surrender before police with folded hands.

Accusing the previous SP government of neglecting the poor people of the state, the chief minister alleged that the Akhilesh Yadav-led government worked only for a few friends involved in perfume business.

"They can deny (allegations) but can't change what is true," he said.

"They (SP) never considered Uttar Pradesh and its people as their own. Their views are family-centric and Pakistan-centric. Before 2017, riots used to occur every third day in the state and girls use to fear for their safety. This has changed under the BJP rule," Adityanath said.

Claiming that his government has provided a new identity to Uttar Pradesh, he said, "Now businessmen and people are not forced to migrate from the state. Businessmen are now returning to the state and contributing to its development."

Reacting to accusations that the BJP government has targeted the people of a particular religion and why over 80 cases were lodged against SP leader Azam Khan, Adityanath said, "Our government has not lodged any politically motivated FIR against anyone."

"The cases against Azam Khan are a result of his wrongdoings. If anyone tries to encroach land belonging to the poor and build an institution there, then action will be taken against that person," he said "Our government has provided benefits to people from every caste and background. In SP, BSP and Congress governments, the leaders use to build their house first. This has changed in our government. We have worked to provide a house to every family in the state," he said.

On sugarcane farmers in western Uttar Pradesh, the CM said, "The Samajwadi Party sold several sugar mills at throwaway prices. Our government has not only ensured smooth functioning of sugar mills but have also established new ones. The SP lacks vision for the development of the state."

He said the "double engine" government has taken the state to new heights of development in the last five years.

The term "double engine" is used by BJP leaders to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.

"The work done by us has given recognition to the state not only in the country but across the world," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday assured farmers in Uttar Pradesh that in the event of delay in payment of sugarcanes, they will get the money along with interest.

He said this announcement will be part of the BJP election manifesto.

"We have decided to announce in the BJP manifesto that in case of delay in clearance of payments, interest will be realised from sugar mills, and farmers will be paid the money along with interest," Shah said while addressing "matdaatas" (voters) here.

The minister said farmers in some regions of the state told him about the delay in sugarcane payment.

Targetting Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over the farmers issue, Shah said there were 42 sugar mills, of which 21 mills were closed by the SP and BSP.

"Whereas during our time, none was closed and payments to farmers were made," he asserted.

Uttar Pradesh tops in production of sugarcane and the western region of the state is known for cultivating the crop in bulk.

The opposition parties have been raising the issue of non-payment of cane prices to farmers while attacking the ruling BJP in the state.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in seven phases beginning February 10.

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav saying those who never did any good for the farmers are moving around with a handful of grains making pledges.

His apparent target was Yadav's 'ann sankalp' (food commitment), the Samajwadi Party's resolve for the welfare of the farmers, a crucial vote bank in the state.

Akhilesh Yadav has made several promises to the farmers of Uttar Pradesh, including MSP for every crop, free irrigation facilities, payment of arrears to cane-growers in 15 days, interest-free loans, and insurance and pension if his party-led alliance comes to power.

At a public rally in Etawah, Nadda said, "Those who never did any good for the farmers are today moving around with a handful of grains. Akhilesh Yadav should tell the people of Uttar Pradesh what had done for the farmers during the five years of his rule (2012-2017)."

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government of Yogi Adityanath waived the worth Rs 36,000 crore loans of 86 lakh farmers. Over 10 crore farmers of the country have got Rs 1.80 lakh crore under the Kisan Samman Nidhi, of which 2.5 crore are from Uttar Pradesh," the BJP national president said.

He asserted that Uttar Pradesh was the number one in producing sugarcane, sugar, potato and green peas.

"In five years, our double engine government has given Rs 1.48 lakh crore to sugarcane farmers, which is more than the payments made during the rule of the SP and BSP. We have also cleared the dues accumulated during the Akhilesh Yadav government."

"In the governments of the SP and BSP, 21 sugar mills were shut down, while in our government, three new sugar mills were opened and there has been an expansion of some sugar mills," Nadda said.

Sharpening the attack at Akhilesh Yadav, the BJP chief said the Samajwadi Party "sprinkles perfume" while the Yogi Adityanath government work for development.

He was referring to the 'Samajwadi perfume' that was launched by Yadav in November last year with a "hope of spreading the scent of socialism" in the state.

"Akhilesh Ji, no matter how much perfume you sprinkle to hide the wrongdoings, good smell will not emanate. Of the SP candidates declared some are fighting from jail, while others are on bail."

"What is the compulsion that his friendship with the mafia and criminals is still intact," Nadda wondered, adding, "They cannot break their friendship with the mafia and criminals, because that is the identity of the Samajwadi Party."

Training his guns at the Bahujan Samaj Party, the BJP president alleged that if the Mayawati-led party comes to power then there would be "development of a caste."

"When the Samajwadi Party comes to power, then along with casteism crime also makes its presence felt. We have during BSP and SP governments that people from one particular caste were selected in recruitment examinations. Our government worked for the welfare of people without any appeasement with a focus on 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas (with all, development for all)."

The BJP national president undertook a house-to-house campaign in Bareilly and offered prayers at the Barha Baagh Hanumaan Mandir, the party said in a statement.