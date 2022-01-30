STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Akhilesh Yadav only day dreaming, can't win polls: Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said Akhilesh Yadav was daydreaming and that the BJP wave was evident.

Published: 30th January 2022 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BAREILLY: Downplaying Samajwadi Party's claims that it was going to form the government in Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said its chief Akhilesh Yadav was daydreaming and that the BJP wave was evident.

"Just like 2017, the BJP will form the government in 2022. Lotus will bloom in all the nine Assembly constituencies of Bareilly and the BJP will win over 300 seats across the state to form the government," Maurya told reporters here at the BJP office.

Referring to a popular television show of the late 1980s to take a dig at Yadav, Maurya said, "He is dreaming ‘Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne'. His government encouraged goons and mafia. But in the current Yogi Adityanath government, the mafia is fleeing from the state. The BJP will unfurl its flag once again."

He said his party had been commanding great support from the public because of the way the "double-engine government" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Yogi Adityanath in the state functioned.

"They (SP) say they work for the development of all (sections of the society), but their character will not change," Maurya said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav Keshav Prasad Maurya Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks
A health worker checks nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
COVID menace: Endgame near for pandemic? Possible, say medical experts
Snapshots of Dr Verma at events related to promoting the girl child.
‘Crorepati fakir’ is a crusader for girls’ education
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Home buying makes a comeback, but how to mend trust deficit? 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp