STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP MLA hits out at own party; says no democracy in Tripura

Barman, who was dropped as the health minister in 2019, said he would decide on his future course of action after taking the opinion of the people.

Published: 30th January 2022 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

Sudip Roy Barman

Tripura MLA Sudip Roy Barman was dropped from the ministry on Friday night. (Image | Facebook)

By PTI

AGARTALA: In an apparent embarrassment for Tripura's BJP government, rebel party legislator Sudip Roy Barman on Saturday claimed that there is no democracy in the state and people are suffocating.

Barman, who was dropped as the health minister in 2019, said he would decide on his future course of action after taking the opinion of the people.

The assembly election is due in the state in 2023.

“There is no shred of democracy in the state. People are suffocating because democratic oxygen has exhausted,” Barman told reporters here.

The MLA, his close associate Asish Saha and their followers are touring different parts of the state for the last few days to interact with people "who had played a key role in dethroning the CPI(M) and bring the BJP to power”, he said.

“We have started the process of hearing the voice of the oppressed people. Their voice is choked now," Barman said.

Barman claimed that people were fed up with the performance of the government as their interests were not served.

Asked about his future course of action, the said the final decision will be taken by them only after the interactions with the people are completed.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said the party is closely observing Barman's movement and proper action would be taken "when the time comes".

Barman had joined the BJP from the Trinamool Congress in 2017 ahead of the next year's Assembly elections.

A five-time MLA, Barman was earlier the leader of the opposition and president of Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee.

He was removed as the health minister in June 2019, days after Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb warned of stern action against "enemies in the BJP".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sudip Roy Barman
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp