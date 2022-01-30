STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP one short of hitting 'century' of candidates facing criminal cases: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the BJP has, so far, fielded 99 candidates with a criminal history for the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 30th January 2022 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The BJP is one short of hitting a “century” of tickets given to candidates with a criminal history, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged on Sunday.

In a tweet, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister claimed that the BJP has, so far, fielded 99 candidates with a criminal history for the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

“Breaking news about baba ji (Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) BJP is just one candidate short of hitting a century of criminal candidates… So far, 99 candidates with criminal history have been given tickets,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Adityanath had on Saturday alleged that Yadav was patronising criminals, goons and mafia and termed the SP as 'dangawadi' (promoting riots), ‘tamanchawadi' (fond of country-made pistols) and ‘pariwarwadi' (working for family).

The BJP has, so far, declared 294 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.

