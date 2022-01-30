STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSP announces eight more candidates for fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh elections, replaces two

The BSP announced eight more candidates for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on Sunday, replacing two from Unnao.

Published: 30th January 2022 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

BSP Flag

BSP Flag (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The BSP announced eight more candidates for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on Sunday, replacing two from Unnao district.

In the fourth phase, 59 seats in nine districts will go to polls on February 23.

Eight candidates from Pilibhit, Sitapur, Hardoi and Unnao districts have been declared in the list released by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday.

On Friday, the Mayawati-led party had announced 53 candidates for the fourth phase.

It announced the candidature of Sevak Lal Rawat from the Mohan (SC) seat and Brijkishore Verma from the Bhagwant Nagar seat in Unnao on Sunday, replacing Vinay Choudhary and Prem Singh Chandel respectively.

The BSP has now declared candidates on all 59 seats going to polls in the fourth phase.

The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will begin on February 10 with voting for 58 seats in 11 districts in the western parts of the state.

Polling for the final phase will be held on March 7 and the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

There are 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

