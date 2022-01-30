Corruption hollows country like 'termite', must rid nation of it as soon as possible: PM Narendra Modi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said corruption hollows the country "like a termite" and all have to work together to rid the nation of it as soon as possible.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi also said India is fighting the new wave of COVID-19 with "great success" and asserted that the people's trust on indigenous vaccines was "our strength".

He said more than one crore children have sent him "their Mann Ki Baat" via postcards which have come from many parts of the country and even from abroad.

These postcards give a glimpse of the broad and comprehensive outlook of the new generation for the country's future, Modi said.

He talked about a postcard from a girl in Assam who expressed her wish to see India in the 100th year of independence as the cleanest country in the world, completely free of terrorism, among the 100 percent literate countries, with zero accidents and capable of ensuring food security with sustainable technology "What our daughters think, the dreams they see for the country, do come true," the prime minister said.

When everyone will together make an effort and the young generation will work towards this goal, "you will definitely make India the way you want her to be", he said addressing the girl.

Speaking about a girl from Uttar Pradesh who wished to see India free of corruption by 2047, Modi said, "You have talked about corruption-free India. Corruption hollows the country like a termite.

"Why wait for 2047 to get rid of it? This is a work all the people of the country, today's youth, have to do together, it has to be done as soon as possible."

"And, therefore, it becomes very important that we give priority to our duties. Where there is a sense of duty, where the duty is paramount, corruption cannot exist," he said.

Referring to another postcard from a child who wanted India to have its own research base on the moon and start the work of settling human population on Mars, Modi said nothing is impossible for a country that has youths like the boy who had written to him.

In his radio broadcast, the prime minister also talked about the merging of the 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' near India Gate and the flame at the nearby National War Memorial.

"There were tears in the eyes of many countrymen and martyrs' families on this emotional occasion," Modi said.

At the 'National War Memorial', the names of all the bravehearts of the country who have been martyred since Independence have been inscribed, he pointed out.

"Some former soldiers of the army have written to me saying that the 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' lit at the memorial is a symbol of the immortality of the martyrs," he said.

Modi urged the people to visit the National War Memorial whenever they get an opportunity.

During the broadcast, Modi also talked about the coronavirus pandemic.

"Now the cases of corona infection have also started decreasing, this is a very positive sign," he said.

It is a matter of pride that till now about four and a half crore children have been administered the dose of coronavirus vaccine, he said.

"This means that about 60 percent of youths in the age group of 15 to 18 years have got their vaccines within three to four weeks. This will not only protect our youths but will also help them to continue their studies," he said.

Another good thing is that within 20 days, one crore people have taken the precaution dose as well, Modi said.

"This trust of our people on the indigenous vaccines is our great strength," the prime minister said.

"People should be safe, the pace of economic activities of the country should be maintained - this is the wish of every person in the country," Modi said.

He also highlighted the change in the Republic Day functions from this year which started from January 23 till January 30 i.e. Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary.

A digital sculpture of Netaji Subhas Subhas Chandra Bose was also installed at India Gate, he pointed out.

"We can never forget the way the country welcomed this, the wave of joy that arose from every corner of the country; the kind of feelings expressed by every countryman," Modi said.

The prime minister also hailed Bhikaji Cama's role in the freedom movement and pointed out that in 1907, she hoisted the Tricolour in Germany.

The person who supported her in designing this Tricolour was Shyamji Krishna Varma, who died in 1930 in Geneva, and his last wish was that after India's independence, his ashes should be brought to India, Modi said.

Although his ashes should have been brought back to India on the very next day of independence in 1947, this did not happen, he said.

"Maybe it was the wish of the Almighty to assign me this work...and I was fortunate to fulfil this duty.

"In the year 2003, when I was the chief minister of Gujarat, his ashes were brought to India. A memorial has also been constructed in the memory of Shyamji Krishna Varma ji at his birthplace, Mandvi in ??Kutch," he said.

Modi said India has been the sacred land of education and knowledge, and its people have not confined education to bookish knowledge, but have seen it as a holistic experience of life.

He highlighted the role of personalities such as Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh in the field of education.

Prime Minister Modi said that compassion for every living being is in our culture and innate nature.

He said a glimpse of this was seen when the last rites of 'Collarwali' tigress from Madhya Pradesh were performed with respect and affection.

The prime minister said that the death of this tigress made people so emotional as if one of their own had left the world.

On September 22 last year, on the occasion of World Rhino Day, more than 2,400 horns seized from smugglers were burnt, Modi said, adding that this was a stern message to the poachers.

"The result of such efforts is that now there is a steady decrease in the hunting of rhinos in Assam. Where 37 rhinos were killed in 2013, two killings in 2020 and only one in 2021 have come to the fore. I appreciate the resolve of the people of Assam to save the rhinoceros," he said.

Modi also said Ladakh will soon be blessed with an impressive Open Synthetic Track and Astro Turf Football Stadium.

This stadium is being built at a height of more than 10,000 feet and its construction is going to be completed soon, he said.

This will be the largest open stadium in Ladakh where 30,000 spectators can sit together, he said.

"This modern football stadium in Ladakh will also have a synthetic track with eight lanes. Apart from this, there will also be a hostel facility with one thousand beds. You will also like to know that this stadium has also been certified by FIFA," Modi said.

He also called for people's support for the 'Swachhta Abhiyan', the campaign against single-use plastic, and said Vocal for Local mantra is our responsibility.

"We have to work wholeheartedly for the Atma Nirbhar Bharat campaign," Prime Minister Modi said.