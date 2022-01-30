Decision on reopening MP schools to be taken after consulting experts: CM Shivraj

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the decision on reopening schools in the state will be taken after consultation with experts and review of the COVID-19 situation.

The state government had on January 14 ordered closure of schools and hostels for Classes 1 to 12 till January 31 in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases at that time.

The CM, while reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state on Saturday, said COVID-19 cases were coming down in the state, including major cities like Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior.

"Very few coronavirus patients are admitted in hospitals. The decision on opening schools will be taken after considering the COVID-19 situation in other states. Experts will be consulted. Schools will be opened only after full deliberation," Chouhan said.

There is a possibility that COVID-19 cases will come down by February 15, he said.

Though there is nothing to worry, the administration should continue to adopt COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and follow the mandatory requirement of wearing masks, the CM said.

Health officials informed during the meeting that 72 COVID-19 patients were currently admitted on oxygen beds, while 150 were admitted in the Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in the state.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh stood at 9,50,134 on Saturday after the detection of 8,678 cases, while the deaths of five patients in the last 24 hours took the toll to 10,607, a health department official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, increased to 11.74 percent on Saturday from 10.8 percent the previous day, he pointed out.

The recovery count stood at 8,73,485 after 10,576 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 66,042, the official said.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 1,508 and 1,905 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said.

With 73,873 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,57,73,369, he added.

A government release said 10,92,56,233 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,11,538 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 9,50,134, new cases 8,678, death toll 10,607, recoveries 8,73,485, active cases 66,042, number of tests so far 2,57,73,369.