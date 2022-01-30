STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Educational institutions in Tripura to open from Monday: Minister Ratan Lal Nath

The educational institutions, which would open on Monday includes schools from pre-primary to higher secondary schools, colleges and universities.

Published: 30th January 2022 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

A worker sanitises a classroom.

A worker sanitises a classroom. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AGARTALA: Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Sunday said all educational institutions in the state including schools, colleges and universities would open from Monday.

He said this decision was taken by the state government in consultation with the directors of the state health and education departments to compensate for the learning losses and mental wellness of the students.

The educational institutions, which would open on Monday includes schools from pre-primary to higher secondary schools, colleges and universities.

As the schools were closed most of the time of the last two years, the students could not meet their friends and they also suffered learning losses, he said.

"The UNICEF recently observed that keeping schools closed is way higher than dangers of keeping them open.

The World Bank has also cautioned that the students had suffered a lot and mental health of students had broken down", Nath told reporters, adding that examinations would be held as per schedule.

The minister said many educationists and guardians also asked the state government to open educational institutions.

However, he said that appropriate COVID-19 behaviour would be maintained in all educational institutions.

The state government had closed schools from January 15 till January 30 following the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ratan Lal Nath Tripura Tripura Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks
A health worker checks nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
COVID menace: Endgame near for pandemic? Possible, say medical experts
Snapshots of Dr Verma at events related to promoting the girl child.
‘Crorepati fakir’ is a crusader for girls’ education
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Home buying makes a comeback, but how to mend trust deficit? 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp