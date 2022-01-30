STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-IPS officer Asim Arun files nomination for Kannauj seat as BJP candidate

Published: 30th January 2022 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KANNAUJ: Former IPS officer Asim Arun, who recently joined the BJP, filed his nomination for Kannauj (SC) seat on Saturday.

In the affidavit, Arun mentioned that his movable assets are worth Rs 45.66 lakh, while his immovable assets are worth over Rs 1.52 crore.

The movable assets of his wife, Jyotsna Arun, were stated to be worth Rs 14,00,81,932.32, while her immovable assets were worth Rs 4,87,50,000.

However, when the subheads of movable assets were added, the sum came out to be Rs 1,40,81,932.32.

When Arun, who took voluntary retirement, was contacted and the anomaly pointed out, he told PTI, "I will get it corrected."

Sources said Arun may file another set of affidavits.

The last date of filing nominations is February 1 and Kannauj will vote on February 20.

Arun reached the collectorate office with two of his proposers, and filed one set of nomination papers.

Speaking to reporters, Arun said that the main issues in the election are law and order and development.

He expressed hope that the people of the constituency will vote for him A resident of Mahanagar Extension in Lucknow, Arun mentioned in his affidavit that he has no criminal cases pending against him, and he has done post-graduation from University of British Columbia, Vancouver in Canada.

On January 10, the Uttar Pradesh government approved the voluntary retirement request of Arun, who was the Kanpur police commissioner.

The senior IPS officer of the 1994 batch had applied for premature retirement amid speculation of his entry into active politics and contesting the assembly polls.

The 51-year-old Arun was an additional director general of police (ADGP)-rank officer, who previously helmed the state's Anti-Terrorist Squad, the 112 service, besides leading the police force in districts like Aligarh, Gorakhpur and Agra.

During central deputation, Arun served in the Core Protection Group of former prime minister Manmohan Singh's Special Protection Group (SPG).

TAGS
Asim Arun BJP UP Elections UP Elections 2022 UP Polls UP Polls 2022 UP Assembly Elections UP Assembly Elections 2022
