STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Former Jharkhand Minister and AICC member Geetashree Oraon resigns from Congress

Geetashree Oraon alleged that the Congress Jharkhand unit has been fostering the recent language controversy and hostility.

Published: 30th January 2022 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flags

Congress Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: Former Jharkhand minister and AICC member, Geetashree Oraon has resigned from the Congress party.

"With a heavy heart and deep regret I tender my resignation from all responsibilities assigned to me by the Indian National Congress party including primary membership", Geetashree, a former Education Minister of Jharkhand, stated in her resignation letter addressed to All India Congress Committee (AICC) president, Sonia Gandhi on Saturday.

She further stated that the recent controversy and uncalled for complications of tribal and regional language for 3rd and 4th grade jobs and the dilutions of 5th Schedule provisions in 13 districts of Jharkhand was "highly condemnable".

"Our rights are being encroached upon by the so called 'outsiders' while the provision of preferring native language in employment and education is respectfully applied in the states of West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat, North Eastern states and majority of South Indian states", she said.

Geetashree alleged that the Congress Jharkhand unit has been fostering the recent language controversy and hostility, thereby demeaning the very cause of formation of a separate state of Jharkhand and the party high command was also silent on the issue.

"The legacy of advocating and defending the rights of adivasis that was passed down to me by my father Kartik Oraon, former Union Minister in Indira (Gandhi) ji's cabinet, mother Sumati Oraon, former Union Minister in Rajiv ji's cabinet, seriously stand challenged.

"The recurrent of socio-cultural and political apathy towards the people of my state has hit hard on me. The broader INC ideology that once armoured the rights and privileges of the adivasis has turned hostile", she said.

Geetashree said politics should not be about governing people but for serving the masses and emphathising with the undercurrent emotions and according to the needs of the people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Geetashree Oraon AICC Jharkhand congress
India Matters
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks
A health worker checks nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
COVID menace: Endgame near for pandemic? Possible, say medical experts
Snapshots of Dr Verma at events related to promoting the girl child.
‘Crorepati fakir’ is a crusader for girls’ education
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Home buying makes a comeback, but how to mend trust deficit? 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp