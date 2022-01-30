Former Manipur cop Brinda to contest polls on JD-U’s ticket

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Former decorated cop Thounaojam Brinda will contest the Manipur elections on the ticket of Janata Dal (United).

After she had joined the party on Sunday, it was decided to field her from the Yaiskul constituency in the Imphal valley.

Brinda told this newspaper that she believed JD-U was a good choice. “I took into consideration the local conditions. People wanted me to contest from a party that is a partner of the ruling party (BJP),” she said.

She said she could have contested from the Congress but it did not have a bright prospect. She will be up against sitting MLA Thokchom Satyabrata Singh of the BJP among others.

BJP leader Thangjam Arunkumar, who resigned from the party after being denied a ticket, also joined the JD-U.