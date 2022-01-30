STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Former Manipur cop Brinda to contest polls on JD-U’s ticket

BJP leader Thangjam Arunkumar, who resigned from the party after being denied a ticket, also joined the JD-U.

Published: 30th January 2022 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

Thounaojam Brinda

Thounaojam Brinda (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Former decorated cop Thounaojam Brinda will contest the Manipur elections on the ticket of Janata Dal (United).

After she had joined the party on Sunday, it was decided to field her from the Yaiskul constituency in the Imphal valley. 

Brinda told this newspaper that she believed JD-U was a good choice. “I took into consideration the local conditions. People wanted me to contest from a party that is a partner of the ruling party (BJP),” she said.

She said she could have contested from the Congress but it did not have a bright prospect. She will be up against sitting MLA Thokchom Satyabrata Singh of the BJP among others.

BJP leader Thangjam Arunkumar, who resigned from the party after being denied a ticket, also joined the JD-U.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JD-U Manipur Elections BJP Congress Polls Thounaojam Brinda
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp