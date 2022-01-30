STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat: One worker killed, two injured in hot raw material spill in cement factory

Hot raw material used to manufacture cement fell on some workers, killing 47-year-old worker Bhavesh Yashoda and injuring two others.

Published: 30th January 2022

By PTI

AMRELI: A worker was killed and two others sustained burn injuries after hot liquid raw material stored in a container fell on them in a cement factory in Jafrabad taluka of Gujarat's Amreli district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Narmada Cement unit located in Babarkot village here, said Jafrabad Marine police station Inspector HB Chaudhari.

"Hot raw material used to manufacture cement fell on some workers, killing 47-year-old worker Bhavesh Yashoda and injuring two others," he informed.

Gujarat Gujarat accident Gujarat cement factory accident
