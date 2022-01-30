STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Hindutvawadis' feel Mahatma Gandhi is no more, but he is alive where there is truth: Rahul

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi saying 'Hindutvawadis' feel the Father of the Nation is no more but he is alive, where there is truth.

Published: 30th January 2022 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary with former party chief Rahul Gandhi saying "Hindutvawadis" feel the Father of the Nation is no more but he is alive, where there is truth.

Gandhi was shot dead on this day in 1948 by Nathuram Godse.

The Father of the Nation's death anniversary is observed as Martyrs' Day.

"A 'Hindutvawadi' had shot Gandhi ji. All 'Hindutvawadis' feel that Gandhiji is no more. Where there is truth, Bapu is still alive there," the Congress leader tweeted in Hindi, using the hashtag 'Forever Gandhi'.

Rahul Gandhi also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat here.

On his Twitter handle, Rahul Gandhi also shared a quote of Mahatma Gandhi: "When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time they can seem invincible but in the end, they always fall. Think of it always."

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, posting a quote by him on ahimsa (non-violence).

The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, said, "We pay our tribute to the Father of the Nation on his death anniversary."

On this day, also observed as Martyrs' day, we salute all the brave men and women who laid their lives for the country.

"Our beloved Bapu may not be amongst us today to lead us through these tough times but his ways of fighting fearlessly & relentlessly against tyranny, apathy, injustice & falsehood continue to guide us in our quest for a prosperous & progressive India," the Congress said.

Several senior Congress leaders paid homage to the Father of the Nation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindutvawadi Mahatma Gandhi Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks
A health worker checks nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
COVID menace: Endgame near for pandemic? Possible, say medical experts
Snapshots of Dr Verma at events related to promoting the girl child.
‘Crorepati fakir’ is a crusader for girls’ education
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Home buying makes a comeback, but how to mend trust deficit? 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp