Hope Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir will become part of India by 2024: Union Minister Kapil Patil

Kapil Patil has said that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir will probably come back to India by 2024 and hailed the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

Published: 30th January 2022 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Kapil Patil

Union Minister Kapil Patil (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

THANE: Union Minister Kapil Patil has said that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) will probably come back to India by 2024 and hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for taking many "bold" decisions for the country.

Speaking at an event in Kalyan city in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday night, the Minister of State for Panchayati Raj also said that Modi has not become the prime minister for bringing down the prices of onions and potatoes and suggested that people complain about the rise in the prices of the kitchen staple like onions but buy pizza and mutton.

Patil, the BJP MP from the Bhiwandi constituency in the Thane district, quickly added that nobody will support inflation and a rise in prices of essential commodities.

"Only prime minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah can achieve certain things for the country. PM Modi should continue to lead this country as he has taken bold decisions like (bringing) CAA, abrogating sections 370 and 35 A etc. I feel, possibly, Pak Occupied Kashmir (PoK) will come back to India by 2024," he said while delivering a memorial lecture. Patil said that people can afford to buy mutton for Rs 700, pizza for Rs 500-600, "but buying onions for Rs 10 and tomatoes for Rs 40 is costly for us".

"Nobody will support rice in prices. But Narendra Modi has not become the prime minister to bring down the prices of onions and potatoes. If you understand the reason behind the rise in prices of these commodities you will not blame him (Modi)," he said.

