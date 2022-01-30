STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India reports over 2.34 lakh Covid cases, 893 fatalities; active infections decrease further

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 14.50 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 16.40 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The active cases decreased by 1,19,396 to reach 18,84,937 -- 4.59 per cent of the total infections. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With 2,34,281 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases increased to over 4.10 crore, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 4,94,091 with 893 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases decreased by 1,19,396 to reach 18,84,937 -- 4.59 per cent of the total infections -- while the country's recovery rate stands at 93.89 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,87,13,494, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, it said.

After the Sunday update, the total number of infections stands at 4,10,92,522, it said.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 165.70 crore.

India surpassed the one-crore mark in the number of cases on December 19, 2020.

It crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 165.6 crore with more than 53 lakh vaccine doses administered on Saturday, the Union health ministry said.

Cumulatively, 53,96,51,188 first doses have been administered to those in the 18-44 age group and 40,19,58,479 second doses have been given in the same age group since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to health ministry data.

It said that cumulatively, 93,87,16,725 first doses have been administered while 70,57,49,826 second doses have been administered.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 165.6 crore (1,65,60,85,526) on Saturday and more than 53 lakh (53,47,810) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm.

In the age group of 15-18 years, 4,55,48,237 doses have been administered.

More than 1,16,18,975 precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries for vaccination have been administered so far.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight, the ministry said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it underlined.

