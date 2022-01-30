STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh man among three held with over Rs 23 lakh 'unaccounted' cash in poll-bound UP

The police in Gautam Buddh Nagar have so far seized around Rs 2 crore unaccounted cash and impounded over half a dozen vehicles over similar charges.

Published: 30th January 2022

Rs 2000 Money

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NOIDA: The police in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district have seized over Rs 23 lakh "unaccounted cash" from three men, including a Madhya Pradesh resident, in separate incidents, officials said on Sunday.

The seizure comes amid heightened security checks across Noida and Greater Noida -- which share borders with Delhi and Haryana -- due to the upcoming assembly polls in the state, beginning February 10.

"Officials of the Sector 39 police station and the Static Surveillance Team (SST) intercepted a car around 11.30 pm on Saturday. The car occupant was found carrying Rs 20 lakh in cash but could not present documents or satisfactory response about the large amount of cash," a police spokesperson said.

The occupant has been identified as Syed Kausar Abbas, a resident of Hyde Park society in Noida Sector 78 while the car is registered in Delhi, the police said.

Separately, officials of the Beta 2 police station officials and the SST intercepted two vehicles in Greater Noida early on Sunday, recovering over Rs 3 lakh unaccounted cash from their occupants.

"Pramod Chauhan, a resident of Wajidpur in Noida, was held after Rs 2.94 lakh was found in his car, registered in Gautam Buddh Nagar. In the other incident, Saurabh Parmar, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, was found with 88,000 cash in his Mahindra Scorpio. Both could not present documents or satisfactory response about the cash," the police official said.

The vehicles have been impounded in all three cases while the occupants were released after questioning and legal proceedings have been initiated to ascertain if the cash is linked to the upcoming polls, according to officials.

The police in Gautam Buddh Nagar have so far seized around Rs 2 crore unaccounted cash and impounded over half a dozen vehicles over similar charges.

