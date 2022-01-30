STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man accused of raping daughter acquitted by POCSO court in Thane

A 38-year-old man was acquitted of the charge of raping his teen daughter in Bhiwandi in Thane district by a special POCSO court.

By PTI

THANE: A 38-year-old man was acquitted of the charge of raping his teen daughter in Bhiwandi in Thane district by a special POCSO court.

In her order of January 17, the detailed copy of which was made available on Saturday, Judge VV Virkar said the prosecution had failed to prove the charges.

The man was accused of raping his daughter ten times in May, 2018 and he was arrested after the girl allegedly narrated the ordeal to her mother, who was living separately due to fights between the couple.

The order said the "strained relation and the dispute between the parties can be the motive for the commission of the offence" and "it can be as well the motive for the false implication of the accused".

